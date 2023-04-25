Great Plains Transport adds to its executive team, expands tractor fleet

MAPLETON, N.D. — Great Plains Transport has made several changes in its executive offices recently.

Ryan Brugioni has been named central operations director, and Mark Harshfield has been appointed director of business development, according to a news release.

These hires come on the heels of Jacob Perry being named the company’s first chief growth officer.

Brugioni “brings extensive experience in boosting revenue generation, amplifying team performance, outperforming targets and driving continuous growth by providing strategic oversight and direction for customer service delivery, business development functions and day-to-day operations,” the news release noted. “Ryan’s recent accomplishments include his tenure at Dupre Logistics, where he managed branch operations and boosted branch revenue from $1 million to $15 million in just three years. Ryan’s proven history of managing large geographical territories with a focus on driving rapid business growth makes him an invaluable asset as Great Plains transport’s central operations director.”

Brugioni said he is excited to join the Great Plains Transport team so he can “leverage my experience to contribute to the company’s expanding capabilities.”

“Together with Mark and the rest of the team, I am confident we will provide dynamic solutions to our customers and exceed their expectations,” he added.

Harshfield has a background in sales, logistics and operations management. His accomplishments include growing new customer business by 38% in his first year at Swift Logistics and increasing revenue by 30% year-over-year at Bounce Logistics, according to the news release, which also notes that “Mark’s keen ability to foster strategic partnerships and expand the company’s customer base will play a critical role in driving growth and profitability.”

Harshfield said: “With the increasing challenges and opportunities in the logistics industry, I am thrilled to be a part of a company that demonstrates integrity and a commitment to growth. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovative solutions and create lasting partnerships.”

Mike Holland, CEO and president of Great Plains Transport, expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions to the leadership team, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and Mark to Great Plains Transport. Their wealth of experience and proven track records in the industry make them invaluable assets to our organization.”

“As we continue to grow and evolve, their expertise will be crucial in helping us navigate the challenges ahead and seize new opportunities,” Holland continued. “With the recent appointment of Jacob Perry as our first chief growth officer and now the addition of Ryan and Mark, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our market position and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

In addition to expanding its executive team, Great Plains Transport is investing in new equipment and increasing its tractor count by 10%, according to the news release.

“The company’s dedication to enhancing performance across all departments is evident in its maintenance operations, which experience a 21% higher cost on internal work orders due to prioritizing preventive repairs,” the news release noted. “This investment ensures that equipment remains in optimal condition for both drivers and customers, enhancing overall satisfaction and reliability.”