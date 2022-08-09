GreatWest Kenworth opens new parts, service dealership in Balzac, Alberta

BALZAC, Alberta – GreatWest Kenworth recently opened a new parts and service dealership in Balzac, Alberta, Canada, to support fleets and truck operators serving the greater Calgary and Airdrie markets.

Balzac is located approximately 14.9 miles north from Calgary.

The newly constructed 32,000 square-foot dealership sits on an 8.4-acre site, features 10 service bays and a nearly 2,300 square-foot parts display area supported by a well-stocked 8,000 square-foot storage space. GreatWest Kenworth – Balzac had temporarily operated at another company-owned facility since December while awaiting construction completion of its new facility.

GreatWest Kenworth – Balzac’s new location is at 292217 Prime Avenue, in Balzac, just off Highway 2, a major truck route that begins at the U.S. border and runs north, connecting Calgary and Edmonton.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (587) 319-5950.

GreatWest Kenworth operates five Kenworth dealerships in Alberta including, Calgary, Clairmont, Lethbridge, Redcliff and Red Deer.

For more information about GreatWest Kenworth, visit www.greatwestkenworth.com.