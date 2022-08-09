FedEx Freight marks opening of Phoenix facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix earlier this summer.

“The continued growth in the Phoenix market coupled with our expanded footprint with additional doors provides us the much-needed capacity to meet the growing demand,” Scott Doleman, regional vice president, said.

The new facility brings FedEx Freight’s door count to almost 26,000 this year, according to a news release.

“We’re talking about more than adding buildings or square footage,” Lance Moll, FedEx Freight President and CEO, said. “This is about strategically planning capacity increases to better serve our customers in growing markets.”

Moll said the company will continue to make investments in its network to provide “the fastest published transit times in the industry.”

“We have several projects underway to modernize and selectively expand centers to increase capacity over the next several years,” he said. “We are confident our customers will benefit from these projects in the long run.”