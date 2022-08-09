Driver killed after tractor-trailer falls off I-80 overpass, bursts into flames

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — A truck driver is dead after a fiery crash on Aug. 6 off of Interstate 80 in New Jersey.

The Daily Voice reports that motorists saw the big rig weaving back and forth in front of them before it barreled off the westbound lanes of the highway in Elmwood Park shortly be 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the tractor-trailer drifted onto the right shoulder, then hit a guardrail and continued over the wall at the exit 61 on-ramp before smashing through another guardrail and plummeting off the overpass.

The tractor-trailer landed on Marke Street below the overpass and burst into flames, instantly engulfing the cab.

The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed as clean-up and investigations proceeded.

A state department of transportation unit responded to determine the safety of the bridge.

The driver’s identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.