Schneider Transportation honors Bettaway Beverage Distributors for exemplary performance

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.– Bettaway Beverage Distributors has been recognized by Schneider Transportation Management for exemplary service performance supporting Schneider’s truckload brokerage operations.

Schneider Transportation Management is the freight brokerage division of Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Schneider.

In its annual carrier of the year program, Schneider evaluates participating truck lines providing a variety of services.

Carriers are measured on key performance metrics, such as equipment availability and responsiveness, flexibility and agility in solving problems, on-time pickup and delivery, consistent transit time, claims, data quality and overall communication and customer service support.

Bettaway won recognition as the top-performing mid-sized truckload contract carrier.

The Schneider relationship at Bettaway is led by Igor Katsman, vice president of operations.

“Schneider is one of the industry’s most respected and innovative providers of transportation and logistics services,” John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway, said. “They demand consistently reliable and cost-effective service. This award is a testament to our Bettaway team and its ability to dependably meet Schneider’s high standards of performance.”