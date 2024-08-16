GSA starts construction at Kika de la Garza Land Port of Entry in Pharr, Texas 

PHARR, Texas – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the City of Pharr held a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 14 for an estimated $44 million construction project at the Kika de la Garza Land Port of Entry (LPOE) in Pharr, Texas.

“The groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to the dedication and strong partnership between GSA, CBP, and the City of Pharr,” said Jason Shelton, GSA Regional Administrator. “By investing in this critical infrastructure, we are not only meeting the current demands but also preparing for future growth and success in our international trade operations that bolster our nation’s economic strength.”

According to a press release, the GSA, CBP, and the City of Pharr will add nearly 77,000 square feet to the LPOE through the Donations Acceptance Program (DAP). The partnership includes expanding a secondary commercial dock, augmenting the current cold inspection service area and constructing a regional agricultural laboratory and training center. This project will address the growing demands of border management by integrating customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection into one coordinated effort.

The Kika de la Garza Land Port of Entry is connected to the Pharr International Bridge, which is the third-largest trade hub with Mexico in Texas and ranks as the seventh largest and fastest-growing land port of entry in the United States, the release said. With the bridge now crossing 65% of the nation’s produce from Mexico and over $47 billion in annual trade, the project will address the infrastructure needs for this port of entry and benefit the City of Pharr, the State of Texas and the nation.

In 2016, the City of Pharr submitted a formal proposal for the project at the Kika de la Garza LPOE. After years of planning and designing, the partnership was formalized by signing a Donation Acceptance Agreement in Aug. 2020. The groundbreaking ceremony continues the strong partnership that benefits local entities, communities, and consumers.

Since the inception of the DAP in 2014, GSA is proud to have engaged in over 30 partnerships totaling about $250 million of donation projects at land ports of entry.

Construction is scheduled to take approximately 24 months to complete.