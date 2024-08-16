Bendix set to sponsor ATA truck driving championship 

AVON, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, LLC is set to sponsor the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) for the 13th consecutive year.

“Bendix is grateful for the opportunity to support the NTDC, the premier showcase for honoring America’s safe commercial vehicle drivers,” said Nicole Oreskovic, vice president for sales and marketing at Bendix. “It’s such an inspiration every year to see these drivers gathered together in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. They deserve recognition and thanks for the dedication they bring to their role as drivers while also performing a vital job as industry ambassadors – and as mentors to newer drivers. We wish the best of luck to all the 2024 contestants.”

According to a press release, Bendix is continuing its tradition of sponsoring the top award at the NTDC. The Bendix National Truck Driving Championships Grand Champion Award is given to the overall top driver of the four-day competition, which takes place Aug. 21-24 in Indianapolis.

The company stated that it is honored to celebrate the drivers and their dedication to professionalism and safe roads. Ongoing sponsorship of the award by Bendix highlights the company’s commitment to highway safety and honors the professionals whose skills help create safer roads.

The release noted that the NTDC – which dates back to 1937, when it was known as the National Truck Rodeo – is the culmination of local, state, and regional truck driving championships from across the country. The event features the winners in eight classes of competition from 50 state trucking associations’ truck driving championships. Drivers compete for first, second and third Place titles, in addition to the Professional Excellence Award, the Vehicle Condition Award, the Rookie of the Year Award, and the highest honor – the Bendix Grand Champion Award. To qualify, all competitors must drive accident-free for at least one year prior to the event. Many competitors have tallied millions of accident-free driving miles.

According to the release, the top drivers will compete in the championship event, testing their expertise through a written exam, pre-trip inspection test and the crowd-pleasing skills-based competition course. Inside the Indiana Convention Center, drivers must demonstrate extensive knowledge of safety, equipment and the industry, as well as put their driving abilities to the test. The driving course challenges drivers to maneuver, reverse, park and position their vehicles with precision over scales, before barriers and around curves. In the behind-the-wheel skills course, drivers are tested on their ability to handle their trucks, judge distances, and move through tight spots.

The most recent Bendix Grand Champion Award winner is James “Gragg” Wilson, a Nevada-based professional driver for United Parcel Service, who was crowned the winner of the 2023 competition.