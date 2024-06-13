CII to honor Port Houston’s Roger Guenther, GSC’s Scott Taylor

MIDDLETOWN, N.J — The Containerization and Intermodal Institute (CII) will present its 2024 Connie Award to Roger Guenther, executive director of Port Houston, one of the largest ports in the United States and a vital gateway for international trade in the Gulf Coast region.

In addition, Scott Taylor, CEO and chairman of the board of GSC, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his many years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry as a leader and innovator. They will be honored at the Connie Awards dinner Sept. 11 at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown Hotel in Long Beach, California.

Guenther was chosen following an industry-wide poll and was announced by CII President, Chris Brooks. The prestigious Connie Award is awarded to industry leaders whose contributions to the advancement of containerization and intermodalism are the result of innovation, entrepreneurialism and influential leadership. Recipients of this award are not only recognized for their ongoing contributions, but for specific initiatives that have impacted the industry.

Guenther has served as the executive director of Port Houston since January 2014, leveraging his 36 years of experience within the organization to steer its operational excellence. As the head of the port, Guenther elevated Port Houston to its current position as a top five container port in the U.S. He oversees a diverse range of import and export operations, including container, general cargo, breakbulk and bulk commodities, ensuring the efficiency of Port Houston’s public facilities. Under his leadership, Port Houston continues to thrive alongside more than 200 public and private facilities, collectively supporting an annual economic value of $906 billion.

Guenther’s tenure at Port Houston, which began in 1988, has been marked by significant contributions to facilities management, including the master planning of the Bayport Container Terminal and the redevelopment of the Barbours Cut Terminal. His expertise extends to procurement, having overseen the acquisition of container handling cranes and equipment over the past three decades.

“Roger Guenther has demonstrated unparalleled leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence in maritime operations,” Brooks said. “His visionary stewardship has propelled Port Houston to the forefront of global trade, ensuring its vital role in facilitating commerce while upholding the highest standards of efficiency and reliability. The Connie Award not only recognizes Roger’s outstanding achievements but also celebrates his enduring commitment to advancing the industry and driving economic prosperity for generations to come.”

CII’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Scott Taylor, CEO and chairman of GSC, has over 50 years of supply chain expertise. Under his leadership, GSC evolved from its early adoption of computers to pioneering state-of-the-art technology, becoming one of the largest drayage providers in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, with expansions to the East Coast in 2023. Taylor’s commitment to innovation and client relationships led GSC to become a preferred transportation provider for Fortune 100 retailers, with notable acquisitions like MacMillan-Piper bolstering their service offerings along the West Coast.

Taylor co-founded GSC in 1988, leading to its growth of more than 500 employees across more than 12 locations. Under his guidance, GSC evolved from a small operation to a major player in drayage and logistics, serving Fortune 100 clients.

“GSC’s growth into a prominent nationwide 3PL powerhouse reflects Scott’s vision and dedication to excellence in the industry,” Brooks said. “His contributions over the course of five decades are noteworthy and make him the epitome of a deserving recipient for the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is considered for individuals who have played a long-standing, significant, supporting role in the industry.

CII was founded in 1960 and has been presenting the Connie Award since 1972. It has become the most coveted honor in the field of containerization and its ancillary industries. Among the more than 70 recipients to date are containerization founder Malcom McLean, The Honorable Mario Cordero, Gene Seroka, Bill Shea, Ron Widdows, Joe Gregorio, the late Evergreen Group Chairman Y. F. Chang, James McKenna, Bob Sappio, John Wolfe, Richard Steinke, Captain S.Y. Kuo, Matthew Cox and Robert Pfeiffer.

At the event, CII will carry out its industry education mission by presenting scholarships to students studying logistics as well as the institutions that are educating our future leaders. Under its auspices, CII has awarded some $1 million toward scholarships since 1972.

Companies have the opportunity to support ongoing industry education by purchasing scholarships through CII, starting at $1,000. Information about funding a 2024 named scholarship is available from CII Executive Director, Lisa Aurichio at 917-476-8366 or email [email protected].