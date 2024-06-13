Countering expectations, used truck retail sales increased in past month

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Counter to expectations, preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes continued to increase in May (+7.4%), according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.
“Besides a soft freight environment, flat freight rates, and elevated borrowing costs, seasonality called for about a 6% decline,” said Steve Tam, the vice president at ACT Research. “Auction volumes rebounded heartily from April’s post-quarter-end hangover, adding 38% m/m in May. Wholesale activity floated higher, gaining 1.9% m/m.”
Tam concluded, “May retail sales are typically six percentage points below normal. Second-quarter sales tend to be pretty average, with June as the epitome of average. Sales are also usually unremarkable in July.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.