HDA Truck Pride partners with Diesel Laptops

HAZLEWOOD, Mo. — HDA Truck Pride has forged a new partnership with diagnostic repair and tool provider Diesel Laptops.
“With their continued commitment to training technicians and solving diagnostic repair problems that have long needed to be fixed, the Diesel Laptops partnership was a no-brainer.” Curt Westphal, HDA Truck Pride director of program development – end-user, said. “For Diesel Laptops, it isn’t just about supplying diagnostic tools and wiring diagrams. It extends beyond that and is more about the support they offer in helping technicians solve the problem at hand and get that truck back on the road.”
- Diesel Laptops offers three other distinct products and services.
- Diesel Repair: A web-based mobile platform that puts detailed schematics, repair documents, fault codes and more into the hands of diesel technicians.
- Diesel Parts: Parts look up offering exploded views, cross references, measurements and applications all in one location. As truck and emission technology has become more complex.
- Diesel Training: In-field, in-classroom and online learning education for diesel technicians.
“At the end of the day, everything we do is for the customer, “Tyler Robertson, Diesel Laptops founder and CEO, said. “HDA Truck Pride is the largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket and together we can help an even wider range of customers. The time is now to improve technician efficiency through diagnostic tools, repair information, and virtual diesel technicians providing guided assistance.”
