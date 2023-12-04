Hendrickson signs multi-year partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Hendrickson, a heavy-duty truck suspension parts manufacturer, has announced the extension of its multi-year agreement with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), an NTT INDYCAR SERIES team.

The agreement will run through the entire season, with Hendrickson starting as an associate sponsor, then becoming the primary sponsor of the No. 15 entry for Graham Rahal, a news release stated.

Hendrickson’s primary sponsorship will include races at the Barber Motorsports Park, Road America and Portland International Raceway, which take place on April 26-18, June 7-9 and Aug. 23-25, respectively.

Since joining as an associate sponsor in 2019, Hendrickson has created a support trailer for the team that’s designed to make raceday better.

The partnership between Hendrickson and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was last extended in 2022 and also included the addition of a primary sponsorship for Christian Lundgaard and Katherine Legge.

“Hendrickson is honored to extend its sponsorship of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” said Jeff Sass, vice president of marketing for Hendrickson. “The opportunity to have the engineers of Hendrickson and Rahal Letterman Lanigan working together to share best practices regarding the effect of road inputs and suspension technology is exciting for both teams. Our customers also appreciate the affiliation and hospitality that RLL provides throughout the year. This is a win-win for Hendrickson and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.”

Rahal entered into a new multi-year agreement with the team starting in 2024.

“It’s exciting that our partnership continues to grow with Hendrickson,” he said. “The Hendrickson Engineering Support Trailer is my home away from home at race events as I spend a large portion of my time at the track there. We have had competitive runs at Barber and Road America in recent years and started from pole at Portland this year, so I’m excited to see if we can get a win for the Hendrickson Honda next year.”

In 2023, Rahal earned two of the four final poles, made three front-row starts and also made a return to a podium after the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis. This is the race where he won a second-place finish as the closet finish recorded on the road course with a margin of -0.4779 to the winner. The Hendrickson logo was indeed on his No. 15 car, but future races will be the first times Hendrickson will be a primary sponsor.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 10, on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, Sept. 15.

All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service or USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.