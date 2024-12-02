Heniff acquires Hagen Johnson Group

Heniff Transportation Systems recently acquired the Janesville, Wisconsin-based Hagen Johnson Group.

According to media release, Heniff plans to combine Hagen Johnson’s food-grade tank truck fleet, kosher tank-cleaning operation, and Liquid Freight brokerage business with its corresponding divisions, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based carrier reported.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re very excited to work together with the entire Hagen Johnson team,” Bob Heniff, Heniff founder and CEO, said in a news release. “Three of our operating divisions — Carry Transit, Total Clean, and Heniff Logistics — benefit from this transaction. We’ll also benefit greatly from the ongoing contributions of [Hagen Johnson Group President and CEO] Brandon Johnson and his team.”

Lowell C. Hagen founded Hagen Trucking as a milk hauler in 1979.

Johnson, Hagen’s son-in-law, joined the business in 2004 and helped launch the third-party logistics division in 2008.

The deal does not include Reedsburg-based Korth Transfer.

Heniff operates approximately 2,000 trucks and 5,000 trailers through a network of over 100 locations, with expertise in chemical transport, food-grade transport, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, tank cleaning services, and logistics.

“This new partnership equips the Hagen Johnson Group to continue its uninterrupted growth strategy within the bulk carrier industry, make investments in new technologies and innovative equipment, and improve services for our valued customers,” Theresa and Brandon Johnson, Hagen Johnson co-owners, stated. “Our team very much looks forward to working with our counterparts at the Heniff family of companies.”

Ashesh Pansuria, Vice President of sell-side Advisory firm, Tenney Group shared, “The Tenney Group is honored to have served as the exclusive advisor to Hagen Johnson Group on this transformative transaction. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Brandon and Teresa Johnson for their trust and collaboration throughout this process. Their dedication to building a business of exceptional quality is evident, and this partnership with Heniff Transportation Systems will ensure their legacy of excellence continues to thrive. We are excited to see the remarkable growth and innovation this integration will bring to the industry.”