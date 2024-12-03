MDARD’s Boring participates in ‘Trees for Troops’ event in Michigan

GOBLES, Mich. — Wahmhoff Farms in Gobles, Michigan was the sitefor an event that featured numerous officials and veterans for the benefit of veterans.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Tim Boring and Chief of Staff Kathy Angerer, along with representatives from the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Michigan Christmas Tree Association, participated in Trees for Troops.

Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and corporate partner FedEx, provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to U.S. armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families thank to donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers. This year marks the 20th year of Trees for Troops, and trees are set to be delivered to 93 total bases across the U.S., including 15 bases receiving trees for the first time.

“It’s wonderful to be here at Wahmhoff Farms today to help support the Trees for Troops program and to give back to the hard-working men and women in military service, who protect us every day,” Boring said. “The Trees for Troops program creates the perfect opportunity to give the gift of local agriculture – fresh, Michigan-grown Christmas trees – given with the utmost respect for our military members. Wahmhoff Farms and other Michigan Christmas tree farmers, along with community donors and volunteers, have come together to fill a semi-truck with holiday cheer. This is what the holiday season is all about.”

“The Michigan National Guard is thrilled to work alongside dedicated community members to assist with this year’s Trees for Troops event. This event is a fantastic representation of the level of support Michigan communities strive to provide military servicemembers and their families,” said Colonel James Rossi of the Michigan National Guard. “It is incredible knowing the amount of effort the Trees for Troops volunteers put in to make sure military members are able to celebrate the holidays around these beautiful Michigan grown trees.”

Wahmhoff Farms Nursery is a family-owned and operated Christmas tree farm in Southwest Michigan. The family has been growing and selling quality Christmas trees for over 70 years. They offer retail and U-cut Christmas trees, garland, wreaths and more.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month, to celebrate the many holiday traditions that center around the family Christmas tree. Michigan is home to over 500 Christmas tree farms and ranks third in the nation for the number of Christmas trees harvested. Michigan farmers supply approximately 2 million fresh trees to the national market each year, with an annual farm gate value of more than $40 million. This month provides a great opportunity for Michiganders to buy a fresh, locally grown Christmas tree.