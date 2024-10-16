TheTrucker.com
Holt Truck Centers expands reach with Kyrish Acquisition

By Dana Guthrie -
HOLT Truck Centers acquires Kyrish Truck Centers positioning HOLT to address the growing demand for freight transportation. (Photo courtesy Holt)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – HOLT Truck Centers has acquired Kyrish Truck Centers, bringing the combined number of HOLT Truck Centers locations to 35, making it the third largest International Motors dealership in the United States, a significant milestone for the company’s growth and innovation.

“As a family-owned company, this acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth and allows us to expand while staying true to our roots,” said Bert Fulgium, senior vice president of HOLT Group. “Our commitment to putting our customers first remains at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to welcome Kyrish Truck Centers into our family. Together, we will continue to provide the same level of service and dedication that define us.”

According to a media release, Kyrish, a provider of new and used on-highway trucks, operates 20 International Motors, Fleetrite Truck Parts, Idealease, and Longhorn Bus dealerships and service centers in Texas. HOLT Truck Centers is an authorized dealer for International, IC Bus, and Idealease at dealerships in Oklahoma and in North and East Texas. The company also operates seven sales and service locations across Texas, providing comprehensive parts and service for all makes of trucks, RVs, and trailers, including engine rebuilds, diagnostics, maintenance, and emergency services like brakes, drivelines, and transmissions.

Headquartered in Houston, Kyrish Truck Centers has been family-owned and operated since 1976, selling medium-duty, heavy-duty, and severe-service duty trucks, and leading Texas as an International and IC Bus dealer, according to the release.

“With this acquisition, HOLT Truck Centers will expand its presence in Texas to locations in Austin, Houston, and the Rio Grande Valley,” the release said. “The 550 current Kyrish Truck Center employees will become employees of HOLT Truck Centers and will continue to operate from current locations. Longhorn Bus will continue to operate under that brand and is the authorized IC Bus dealer throughout Texas.”

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

