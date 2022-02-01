HTL Freight acquires Matchmaker Logistics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and WILMINGTON, N.C. – Charlotte-based third-party logistics brokerage, HTL Freight, has acquired Wilmington-based 3PL, Matchmaker Logistics.

“We are bigger but most importantly better for our customers, given the combined capabilities of the two companies,” HTL Freight CEO Onu Okebie said. “Our customers ship across various modes and equipment types, and this acquisition positions us to be truly a one-stop-shop for them.”

Matchmaker Logistics was founded in 1981 and has a long-standing client base in a variety of industries including chemicals and specialty materials.

HTL Freight has been a North America flatbed freight specialist for over four decades.

“Having run my family’s business for over thirty years, it was important to me to safeguard our shippers, carriers, employees, company culture and values for the future,” Bob Skane, president of Matchmaker Logistics, said. “HTL’s vision aligns with how I see Matchmaker growing to serve our loyal customers and dedicated employees, and I know we have found a perfect match.”

The acquisition will increase HTL Freight’s footprint nationwide, allowing the company to offer additional freight solutions to all supply chain partners while positioning HTL as a major player in the 3PL arena.

HTL’s shippers will now have direct access to dry van solutions across the U.S. and Canada while the carrier base will have increased asset utilization with more connecting lane and equipment type options.

“Our priority is always to ensure a seamless and comprehensive integration to preserve the best aspects of the businesses we acquire,” HTL Freight CFO Brian Boland said. “We’ve brought on every Matchmaker employee, including Bob, because we value their expertise and the stable client relationships they have nurtured. We then layer in our value-added efficiencies, like our state-of-the-art technology platform that strengthens those relationships even more. It’s a win for all parties.”

HTL Freight’s technology platform delivers end-to-end visibility and allows real-time collaboration between all parties for any given shipment.

In unifying people, systems and data into one network, the technology platform enables workflow automation, decreases manual paperwork and errors and improves service levels. Customers can request quotes and book loads, access support and track shipments.