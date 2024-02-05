Iowa80.com set to celebrate opening of new mega warehouse

WALCOTT, Iowa — Iowa80.com’s new distribution center is set to become Scott County, Iowa’s, newest industrial park, according to officials.

The distribution center includes 251,000 square feet of warehousing space with 10 loading docks, more than 33,000 linear feet of racking, 32-foot-high ceilings and a fireproof, fully air-conditioned room that’s 9,400 square feet.

Two vertical lift modules from Kardex are also included.

According to a news release, these are designed as an enclosed, shelf-like storage system to provide more room and increase the capacity available as the center fulfills online orders and shipping.

The center is divided into two areas: 117,180 square feet is available to house trucking accessories for the online trucking accessories superstore, Iowa80.com, while 128,959 square feet is available for lease or third party fulfillment.

The first order and shipment from the distribution center happened on Jan. 16.

To celebrate the grand opening, Iowa80.com will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The center is located at 510 Sterling Drive, Suite A, in Walcott. A reception will follow.