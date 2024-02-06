DAT One stats show load numbers fell nearly 17% in early February

BEAVORTON, Ore. — The number of loads on DAT One fell 16.7% the week ended Feb. 3 to 951,931, 47% lower compared to the same week in 2023 and 33% lower than the same week in 2020.

Van loads: 448,964, down 19.8% compared to the previous week and 43% lower year over year

Reefer loads: 188,723, down 20.7% week over week and 50% lower year over year

Flatbed loads: 314,244, down 8.7% week over week and 50% lower year over year

Truck posts dipped by 3%

There were 309,855 trucks on the network last week, down 3% compared to the previous week. That’s 24% lower year over year and down 25% compared to the same week in 2020.

Van equipment: 210,141, down 1.3%. Pre-pandemic Week 5 average: 239,717

Reefer equipment: 58,706, down 7.8%. Pre-pandemic Week 5 average: 67,252

Flatbed equipment: 41,008, down 5.8%. Pre-pandemic Week 3 average: 36,357

Load-to-truck ratios declined for all three equipment types

Vans: 2.1, down from 2.6 the previous week

Reefers: 3.1, down from 3.7 the previous week

Flatbeds: 7.5, down from 7.9 the previous week

Line-haul van and reefer rates decreased

The van rate is $1.70 net fuel, down 3 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.14 (fuel: 44 cents). Contract rate: $2.07 net fuel

Reefer rate: $2.03 net fuel, down 7 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.50 (fuel: 48 cents). Contract rate: $2.40 net fuel

Flatbed rate: $1.97 net fuel, up 2 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.50 (fuel: 52 cents). Contract rate: $2.58 net fuel

DAT benchmark rates are calculated based on $150 billion of invoice data submitted to DAT directly and exclusively by more than 1,300 freight brokers and other contributors. Load posts, truck posts, and load-to-truck ratios are sourced from DAT One, a marketplace for spot truckload freight.