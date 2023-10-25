J.B. Hunt awards more than $437k in scholarships

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. on Oct. 24 announced that it has awarded scholarships to 100 new J.B. Hunt Scholarship for Families program recipients.

Since launching the program in 2022, the company has provided a total of $687,500 in educational financial assistance for the families of J.B. Hunt employees, according to a news release.

“We really love this program because it provides an opportunity to help our employees support the dreams of their children and grandchildren,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. “We are very proud of this year’s class and excited to see the future they create as part of the J.B. Hunt family.”

Based on the success of the first two years, the scholarship will be renewed for the upcoming class of 2024, with applications expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, the news release noted.

The scholarship provides $2,500 in financial aid each school year and is renewable for up to four years. In the second year of the program, J.B. Hunt awarded a total of $437,500 in new and renewed scholarships. This year’s class of recipients represents more than 50 locations throughout the country. For some, receiving the scholarship is much more than a personal accomplishment.

“From drivers at the yard in Santa Fe Springs to the managers in South Gate, to the Pico Rivera security guards, J.B. Hunt has watched me grow into the young woman I am today,” said Litzy Munoz, a recipient from Baldwin Park, California. “Through this scholarship, I will be able to pay for my ELAC (East Los Angeles College) balance, putting myself one step closer to the completion of my career. It will put me closer to saying, ‘I am a lawyer, daughter of a J.B. Hunt truck driver who supported me every step of the way.’”

Alydia Lennon of Lowell, Arkansas, shared a similar sentiment, reflecting on a unique bond with her father.

“J.B. Hunt is currently helping my dad receive his master’s degree, so receiving this scholarship creates a special father-daughter connection that most likely has not been experienced by many people,” Lennon said.

From aviation science to criminal justice, this year’s recipients are studying a variety of over 60 career fields. Computer science major Matthew Fonner considers it a life-changing experience.

“The scholarship would allow me to focus more on my academic pursuits and would give me the resources I need to succeed,” said Fonner. “Being selected validates my hard work and dedication and gives me the confidence to continue striving for excellence.”

The application-based scholarship program is available to dependent children or grandchildren of J.B. Hunt employees who currently attend or plan to attend an accredited two or four-year college, trade school or vocational school. Students who receive the scholarship must maintain a 2.5 GPA and full-time enrollment for renewal.