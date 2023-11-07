J.B. Hunt, BNSF launch new intermodal service

LOWELL, Ark. and FORT WORTH, Texas — J.B. Hunt Transport Services and BNSF Railway have a new intermodal service called Quantum.

According to a news release, “Quantum provides the consistency, agility and speed needed to transport service-sensitive highway freight using rail. Solutions are customized specifically to each customer’s needs, taking into account service expectations, transit requirements and operational procedures.”

Quantum’s management team consists of both J.B. Hunt and BNSF operators who are sharing office space at a new Intermodal Innovation Center at BNSF headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

Their workflow consists of every step of the intermodal shipping process.

“Quantum allows customers with service-sensitive freight to benefit from the cost savings of intermodal while reducing their carbon footprint and maintaining the level of service and consistency needed in their supply chains,” said Darren Field, president of intermodal at J.B. Hunt. “Our joint service and capacity are unmatched. When combined with J.B. Hunt’s broad range of flexible solutions, there’s no provider in the industry who can match Quantum’s ability to move your most important freight.”

With Quantum technology, customers can anticipate up to 95% on-time delivery, which equals up to customers receiving their package a day faster, the news release noted.

“We are excited to bring this innovative vision to life by creating Quantum with J.B. Hunt,” said Tom Williams, group vice president of consumer products at BNSF. “Built on a long-standing strategic partnership foundation and decades of intermodal capacity expansion investments, Quantum will provide a faster and more consistent intermodal solution to customers. Our new Intermodal Innovation Center will foster continued collaboration between our companies to continue evolving with our customer’s supply chain needs and create the intermodal solution of the future.”

The team over Quantum will provide 24/7 oversight of every load of Quantum and will quickly be able to detect and resolve any issues before the final delivery.

“Quantum provides the exceptional intermodal service needed to consistently meet the demands of the most complex freight,” said Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of marketing and sales at J.B. Hunt. “Its solutions are flexible to address supply chain challenges in real time. Customers have access to multiple modes for unexpected concerns such as potential delays, volume surges or production issues.”

The service and technology that was integrated allows the Quantum team to identify variability and also recommends an alternative solution among standard intermodal. Pricing for Quantum will be based on the need of the customer, but customers can anticipate the cost ranging from the traditional intermodal service and other-the-road service.