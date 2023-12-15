J.B. Hunt makes changes in executive offices

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has announced that Craig Harper will retire from his current duties as chief sustainability officer effective Dec. 31 and Greer Woodruff will assume responsibilities as executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance effective Jan. 1, 2024.

“On behalf of the over 35,000 employees that work here, on behalf of the board of directors and on behalf of the shareholders of this company, I offer our heartfelt thanks to Craig, and that’s not near enough to convey the value that he’s brought to us all,” said John Roberts, CEO of J.B. Hunt. “Craig is very much a part of that group of leaders that will never be forgotten, and he has made an incalculable commitment, investment and improvement to J.B. Hunt.”

Harper’s career with J.B. Hunt spanned 31 years leading multiple key services, operations and initiatives.

“J.B. Hunt sets the bar today for the industry on so many levels, and Craig has been a big part of that,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “He was instrumental in helping create our safety culture and service excellence, and I am confident that Greer will continue advancing those efforts, delivering value for our customers and shareholders and maintaining our fleet’s commitment to being one of the safest on the road.”

In his new position, Woodruff will lead the company’s sustainability initiatives, further its operational safety excellence and corporate security and oversee its equipment, maintenance and driver personnel departments.