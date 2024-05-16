Kutzler Express partners with Netradyne on driver safety

SAN DIEGO — In an effort to enhance safety and efficiency among their fleet drivers, Kutzler Express is using artificial intelligence (AI) powered fleet safety firm Netradyne’s dual-facing safety cameras and driver-coaching technology.

According to both companies, the adoption of Netradyne’s technology has resulted in a noticeable safety impact.

The average GreenZone Score — a number between one and 1,000 that corresponds to a driver’s safe driving habits — of Kutzler’s fleet rose from 924 in 2023 to 949 in 2024, and driving time without an alert is around 95.5%, a news release notes.

Kutzler drivers receive roughly 10 times more DriverStars — points awarded for good, safe and skilled driving behaviors — than severe hard-braking events.

Based on the 1.2 billion miles analyzed by Netradyne, Kutzler ranked as one of the safest transportation companies in the U.S. compared to the top 40 truckload companies, the news release states.

“Our team’s safety and well-being are critical to our operations and Kutzler’s commitment to excellence is evident in everything we do, including the partners we choose to work with,” said Matt Winkler, safety manager at Kutzler Express. “Netradyne’s safety cameras add a critical level of security for our drivers. Access to our driver’s data helps us maintain a high standard of excellence by quickly identifying and addressing behaviors that need to be improved and rewarding safer driving behaviors.”

In addition to improving driver safety and allowing the company to operate at a higher standard, Kutzler officials say that Netradyne’s technology helps protect against theft, vandalism, fraud and abuse from accident-related incidents.

“We love working with customers like Kutzler who are committed to safety as an organization because it illustrates the best outcomes that can be delivered through our GreenZone scoring system and the true impact that safety can have on the bottom line,” said Adam Kahn, president of Netradyne. “Through Netradyne’s industry-leading Driver•i, Kutzler has curbed distracted driving, improved driver safety and secured crucial evidence for insurance cases, lowering their claims in addition to the secondary benefits of lower turnover.”