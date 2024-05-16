ChargePoint planning 3 megawatt station for electric big rigs

CAMPBELL, Calif. — ChargePoint officials say they are supporting the Megawatt Charging System (MCS), making it the latest addition to ChargePoint’s DC fast charging lineup.

The MCS is a charging connector under development for large battery electric vehicles, such as semis.

The system is estimated to be capable of dispensing enough energy to power approximately 1,000 homes, so the immense rate of charge will help enable the electrification of commercial trucking, according to a news release.

“Megawatt technology is the first step toward electrifying the commercial trucking industry,” said Hossein Kazemi, CTO for hardware at ChargePoint. “Megawatt charging solves one half of the electrification equation for trucking. The companies developing electric trucks can now leverage this infrastructure to test and enable their vehicles until they meet — or even exceed — the distances covered by internal combustion trucks.”

The MCS cable and connector will be available on ChargePoint’s Power Link 2,000 stations, part of the modular Express Plus DC fast charging platform.

Initially, MCS will deliver up to 1.2 megawatts. The Megawatt Charging System supports bi-directional charging and will enable output of up to three megawatts in the future before vehicles capable of accepting such charge come.

The system is also designed for charging in marine and aviation applications.

ChargePoint’s Megawatt Charging System will be on display at the ACT Expo taking place May 20-23 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit the ChargePoint booth No. 3733 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.