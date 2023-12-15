Averitt opens new facility in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — Averitt has unveiled its new, environmentally friendly facility in Mobile, Alabama. The facility features a 120,000-square-foot warehouse with a 35,000-square-foot cross-dock, according to a news release.

With this new South Alabama Logistics Park location, Averitt officials say they expect to add 32 new jobs in addition to the existing 47 jobs.

“This significant milestone continues the company’s commitment to supporting the needs of shippers in and outside of the Mobile metro,” the news release stated.

The proximity is a gateway for shippers to access Averitt’s asset-based fleet and distribution network covering North America.

The opportunity to use the Mobile port for its international cargo arises, enhancing Averitt’s logistics capabilities regionally and internationally, the news release stated.

“Addressing the needs of regional shippers is a key focus, as well as incorporating eco-friendly choices and strategic planning,” said Barry Blakely, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “Our commitment lies in fine-tuning logistics to suit the unique requirements of our valuable partners and customers in the region.”

The new facility has state-of-the-art equipment, technology and features that include:

A 60-door LTL dock with a ramp for ground-level access and dock levelers;

A fully ventilated and heated adjoining warehouse with 20 doors and dock levelers;

Over 400 truck and tractor-trailer parking spaces;

A Driver Support Center with a driver lounge, satellite television, restrooms with showers and more; and

Enhanced security measures, including electric fencing, gated entry, and round-the-clock video surveillance.

The company also integrated several eco-conscious features like motion sensors, energy-efficient LED lighting, all-electric forklifts, along with other environmentally friendly technologies.

“These initiatives reduce our environmental impact and contribute to a more environmentally responsible supply chain,” Blakely said. “Being in Mobile enables us to deliver efficient and comprehensive logistics solutions to our customers.”

For more details about this new facility, please visit Averitt.com/Mobile.