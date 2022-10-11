TTA honors Averitt Express for environmental efforts

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Trucking Association (TTA) recently honored Averitt Express for its commitment to environmental responsibility, presenting Averitt with its Clean Diesel Award.

The Clean Diesel Award is given to a Tennessee transportation and logistics provider each year for efforts in improving fuel conservation and sustainability within its fleet, according to a news release.

“We’re proud to earn this recognition from the Tennessee Trucking Association,” said Averitt President Wayne Spain. “We’re dedicated to improving the sustainability of our operations, and we will continue to seek innovative and creative technologies to reduce our impact on the environment.”

Averitt has adopted a wide variety of practices and technologies into his fleet, including:

Using only ultra-low-sulfur diesel at the company’s in-house fueling stations to reduce emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

Operating new low-emission diesel tractor engines.

Providing trucks with auxiliary power units that enable drivers to reduce tractor idling when parked for long periods of time.

Introducing electric forklifts to its fleet.

Maintaining balance within the company’s network to reduce empty miles to reduce emissions and fuel usage.