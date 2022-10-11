NFI enhances Southeast Port Services with acquisition of MCO Transport

CAMDEN, N.J. — NFI Industries has acquired MCO Transport Inc, a container drayage, warehousing and truckload transportation company.

With the acquisition, NFI expands its port operations and export drayage services to MCO’s locations in Wilmington, North Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia, Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, and Atlanta, according to a news release.

Established in 1976, MCO Transport is a family-owned business specializing in container drayage services and headquartered in Wilmington.

Alongside its container drayage offerings, the company operates transportation and warehousing operations, including domestic truckload and specialized commodities between its terminals in the Southeast ports.

“The addition of MCO Transport enhances NFI’s network in the Southeast and enhances the offering to new and existing customers,” a news release stated.

“When we look at an acquisition, we look at three things: their people, culture, and if the expansion brings value to our customers,” said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. “With the MCO acquisition, we are getting exactly that. We are excited to welcome the MCO team to the NFI family and know they will play a key role in the future success of NFI. The acquisition also allows us to bring value to our customers by expanding our presence in the Southeast during a time when our customers are looking to diversify their port strategy.

Danny McComas, owner and CEO of MCO, said: “Throughout this process, our team wanted to ensure we found a buyer that would create opportunities for our employees and our customers. It is a culture that matched what MCO has grown to expect. NFI is a great fit for MCO employees because of our similar cultures — they are a family-owned business, dedicated to their employees’ growth, and have a deep commitment to their customers.”