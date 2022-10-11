Tennessee Trucking Association awards state representative Pinnacle Award

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Trucking Association (TTA) has honored Tennessee State Rep. Pat Marsh with its Pinnacle Award, the highest honor bestowed by the organization.

Marsh is being recognized for his lifetime commitment and advocacy for the trucking industry. He is the 13th recipient in the award’s 28-year history. The Pinnacle Award is for those who demonstrate uncommon service and dedication to the trucking industry, according to TTA.

“Since its origination in 1994, the Pinnacle Award has been presented to a select few of TTA’s most influential and effective members who have made lasting contributions to the state’s trucking industry,” Donna England, TTA president and CEO, said. “As the first to receive this award since 2014, Pat epitomizes what the Pinnacle Award stands for. His years of experience have proven invaluable as a leader for the TTA and as an advocate for the industry as a state legislator.”

Marsh is a native of Lincoln County, Tennessee, and is a graduate from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

In 1973, Marsh moved to Shelbyville to join Goggin Truck Line, a small company with six tractors and twelve trailers. He eventually bought the company and grew it to 500 tractors and 1,000 trailers while employing more than 1,000 people.

In 1995, Marsh sold the company and started another trucking company, Big G Express, with his brother, Jack.

Marsh was elected to the Tennessee State Legislature in October 2009. In 2021, he was selected by his fellow state House members to serve in the role of Speaker Pro Tempore for the 112th General. He also served on the Tennessee House’s Transportation Committee. Since being elected to the Legislature, Marsh has helped pass numerous bills that have a positive impact on the trucking industry, including funding for improvements to highways, roads and bridges across the state.

“It was an honor for me to be a recipient of the Pinnacle Award in 2012, and I believe Pat was an ideal choice to be added to the list of those who have received this prestigious honor,” Dale Allen, Partner, Adams and Reese LLP, said. “Throughout his business and political careers, Pat has made countless contributions that have benefited Tennessee’s trucking industry and thus all Tennesseans.”

The Pinnacle Award was presented to Marsh at TTA’s 92nd Annual Convention Sept. 18-20 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

“To be mentioned among these trailblazers who’ve made such an incredible impact on the industry is truly an honor,” Marsh said. “I’ve been very fortunate to work with individuals who have a passion for the industry and are dedicated to doing things the right way. I think that experience as a businessperson has greatly impacted my work in state government. It has been a privilege to serve Tennessee’s trucking industry, a vital part of keeping our state’s economy moving forward.”

For those who would like to make a donation in Rep. Marsh’s name to the Tennessee Trucking Foundation, which is dedicated to highway safety, education and other charitable causes throughout the state, more information can be found here: Give Online (icheckgateway.com)