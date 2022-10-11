Nation’s military veterans getting help transitioning into trucking industry

WASHINGTON — Two groups have announced a new partnership to help military veterans transition into the trucking industry.

Task Force Movement: Life Cycle Pathways for Veterans and Military to Trucking and Cyber Security (TFM), along with Military Hire, an organization dedicated to connecting veterans with employers, are coordinating to help veterans find good paying jobs hauling goods across the nation.

According to a news release, TFM has already assisted hundreds of veterans, transitioning servicemembers and their families with obtaining training and credentials to secure employment in the civilian trucking and cybersecurity sectors.

“This new partnership will help us efficiently connect even more veterans with good-paying jobs in the private sector,” said TFM Chairman Patrick J. Murphy. “Thousands of employers rely on Military Hire’s database to find qualified and trustworthy candidates for open positions. We look forward to increasing our job placements for veterans with their help.”

Jeff Finefrock, CEO of MilitaryHire, said that his company “is excited to be a part of this initiative with the Task Force Movement and the broader team it has assembled. This partnership will initially address two of the country’s most pressing skilled-candidate needs — logistics and cyber security workers. These needs will be met with what we consider the best trained candidates in the world – Veterans of the United States military.

Finefrock added: “Our focus in this partnership will bridge the path connecting Veterans to companies which covet their skills and discipline. We will then connect Veterans and employers to the TFM team’s solutions in skills assessment, training, education, apprenticeships and a full array of Veteran services. This will be a full-circle solution for Veterans and employers.”

Since its inception, TFM has connected hundreds of veterans, transitioning service members and their immediate family members with careers in the trucking industry by establishing public-private partnerships with independent companies and training organizations.

These efforts include both facilitating the direct hiring of veterans, as well as connecting veterans with training and certification opportunities.