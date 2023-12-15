Feds investing millions to improve highway safety

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced $817 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 385 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grants.

The SS4A program grants go directly to regional, local and tribal communities for implementation, planning and demonstration projects driven at the local level to improve safety and help prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways, according to a news release.

“The funding helps communities address roadway safety through a comprehensive approach that uses all types of interventions, which aligns with DOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy,” the news release noted. “These funds will help tackle the preventable crisis of deaths on the nation’s roads through safer people, roads, and vehicles, appropriate vehicle speeds, and improved post-crash care. This first-of-its-kind program was created by the President’s infrastructure law and is a part of the more than $14 billion in the law dedicated to roadway safety.”

This announcement includes 48 implementation grants focused on safety projects and strategies, and 337 grants for planning and demonstration activities.

Through three announcements in 2023, including this one, SS4A grants have provided $1.7 billion in direct funding to over 1,000 local communities.

Combined, these will improve roadway safety planning for around 70% of the nation’s population.

“Through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, we have now announced safety funding going directly to communities representing seventy percent of the people living in this country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are acting to confront the crisis of safety on our nation’s roads, helping communities work to reduce traffic deaths to the only acceptable number: zero.”

These funds will help communities in the development of road safety action plans and improve unsafe roadway corridors by implementing effective interventions, DOT officials said.

Additionally, these funds can be utilized to test out safety features such as separated bicycle lanes or curb extensions at intersections.

“USDOT is excited to support communities all across the country as they design and deliver safer roadways,” said U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “USDOT is committed to making our nation’s roadways safer and more livable for all who drive, walk, bike, and roll.”

A few of the communities and projects being funded by the awards announced today include:

The City of Detroit, Michigan was awarded $24,800,000 to improve safety and bus stop accessibility at 56 high-crash intersections served by the Detroit Department of Transportation bus service.

Webster County, Iowa was awarded $8,456,908 in funding to improve the safety of 32.5 miles of rural county roads that have been identified as high-risk locations for crashes and fatalities.

The City of Billings, Montana received $3,557,923 in funding to implement safety countermeasures at 11 intersections and 6 corridors, including high-visibility crosswalks, improved lighting and signing, sidewalks and shared-use paths and more, in support of a Safe Routes to School initiative.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, which covers the Reno, Nevada, Metropolitan Area, was awarded $8,963,112 in funds to implement multiple improvements along East Sixth Street, including a road diet and the addition of bicycle lanes.

The City of El Paso, Texas, received $9,900,065 in funding to transform the North Yarbrough Drive corridor to improve intersection safety, launch a Safe Routes to School program, and expand its education and encouragement efforts.

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville-Davidson County was awarded $13,049,572 in funding to implement improvements along Nolensville Pike, a major State route that connects downtown Nashville to residential neighborhoods in Davidson County.

Thirteen of the 48 Implementation Grant award recipients are a part of the Thriving Communities Network, showing the Department’s commitment to supporting places to successfully apply for Federal funding through technical assistance and better coordination across federal agencies.