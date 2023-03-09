TheTrucker.com
J.B. Hunt recognized for diversity, named one of country’s best employers

By The Trucker News Staff -
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. officials say that taking care of their people is the chief reason behind two recent national awards the company has received. (Courtesy: J.B. Hunt)

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. recently garnered awards from two national publications.

On March 8, the company was named by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers.

“It all begins with taking care of our people,” Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt, said. “Our workplace culture empowers our people to bring their best selves to work each and every day, and these recognitions reflect the progress we’ve made in creating an environment that welcomes inclusion, celebrates diversity and encourages innovation, leading to exceptional customer value.”

J.B. Hunt officials wrote in a statement that the company has “implemented multiple programs and initiatives to advance its workplace environment and retain top talent while attracting fresh perspectives. Following the opening of its Inclusion Office the year prior, J.B. Hunt created The Inclusion Council in 2022. The Council’s stated goal is to ensure that inclusion remains a key component of creating an employee experience and drives how the company conducts business.”

J.B. Hunt also offers opportunities for employee professional development, community engagement and networking.

The company said its employee resource groups work to meet the needs of female, Latino, veteran, African American, LGBTQIA+ employees and Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

“Creating opportunities for our employees to connect, learn and grow together is one of the many reasons why our employee resource groups are so imperative to fostering inclusion in the workplace,” Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt, said. “The best ideas come from those who feel that their voice is heard, valued and respected, and we’re proud to enrich the lives of our employees by promoting a sense of belonging when they come to work each day.”

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

