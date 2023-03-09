Susan Morbit joins Sterling Transportation team

DALLAS — Susan Morbit has been selected to spearhead Sterling Transportation’s northeast and midwest sales outreach program.

According to a news release, Morbit has 10 years of experience with less-than-load carriers.

“In that time, she has developed many long-standing industry relationships,” the news release stated. “Morbit is well known throughout the freight forwarding community and her endearing personality has earned her the nickname ‘Suzy Sunshine’ among her peers.”

Scott Klever, executive vice president of sales at Sterling Transportation, said he is looking forward to working with Morbit.

“She is enthusiastic, knowledgeable and extremely dedicated,” Klever said. “She is one of the few people that beats me to work in the mornings. Susan is a team player who will be a great fit for the Sterling team. She always has a smile on her face and in her voice.”