Netradyne introduces new solutions, updates to driver training product suite

SAN DIEGO — Fleet safety technology company Netradyne has introduced new solutions and updates to its existing product suite.
The features include:
- Recommended coaching — Netradyne’s solution automatically identifies drivers who need coaching and provides lists of drivers needing coaching. Recommended coaching alerts include one or two driving trends contributing to a driver’s score reduction. Drivers with good scores and good driving behavior can bypass recommended coaching sessions.
- Collision management — Netradyne’s collision management feature aims to streamline the entire workflow from capturing the event on HD video all the way to submitting an insurance claim. Netradyne can detect the difference between fender benders and head-on accidents in real-time.
- Fleet safety progress report — The fleet safety progress report provides actionable insights and a concise view of the fleet’s performance. The Driver•i platform analyzes massive amounts of data compiled from driving behaviors, fleet performances, road data and detected data events to show key insights about fleets and driver risk levels.
- Fleet tracking — Netradyne’s fleet tracking offers enhanced visibility and optimization across vehicles and fleets with a complete picture of the path of travel and activity. Customers can create location geofences, receive notifications when a vehicle enters and leaves a geofence and share a vehicle’s location with third parties like customers or vendors.
“As a high-performance organization, we strive to deliver impactful solutions for our customers facing the repercussions of a volatile market. Netradyne’s recent SMB survey reinforces that safety and financial concerns continue to be top of mind for fleet business decision-makers,” said David Julian, co-founder and CTO at Netradyne. “Our seasonal launch provides a new feature suite that gives our customers the peace of mind that Netradyne continues to innovate in safety, fleet management, and cost optimization. We look forward to building on our market-leading safety technology and to continue finding opportunities to raise the industry standard for the commercial fleet industry.”
