Indiana troopers arrest truck driver suspected in double homicide

By The Trucker News Staff -
Truck driver Jeffery Lee Walker Jr. was arrested on March 6 in Indiana after police found out he had an active warrant in Mississippi in connection with a double murder there.(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a truck driver suspected of a double homicide in Mississippi.

According to an ISP report, troopers stopped a tractor-trailer at 10:30 a.m. on March 6 for speeding along Interstate 70 near the 137-mile marker.

During the stop, the driver was identified as Jeffery Lee Walker Jr., 32, of Cleveland, Mississippi. When police ran his name through their system, they found that Walker had an active warrant for his arrest in his home state.

Southaven Police Department in Mississippi informed troopers that the warrant stemmed from 2020 incident at a Halloween party, where Walker is suspected of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third.

Walker was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Mississippi.

The Trucker News Staff

