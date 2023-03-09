ArcBest terminates 2 top executives

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest Corp. fired two top executives on March 8.

Truckload broker MoLo Solutions Inc. founder Matt Vogrich and MoLo CEO Andrew Silver were both terminated from the company, effective immediately.

ArcBest acquired MoLo in 2021.

Silver made the announcement about the terminations on his LinkedIn account.

“This morning I was informed that I was terminated from my position,” the LinkedIn post states. “My partner, and the best person I’ve ever worked with, Matt Vogrich, was also terminated. This came as a surprise so I was no table to communicate with our team at all.”

Silver also addressed the MoLo team in his post, writing: “This journey has been unforgettable. You’ve built something truly special. I am so grateful for the last 6 years together. You know how to take care of each other, our drivers, and our shippers. Don’t forget that. And I’m so sorry we won’t be with you moving forward. But we still believe in what you’re capable of building and the role you all play in our customers’ worlds. They need you and always will if you stay true to what got us here. We’re going to miss you all so, so much.”

ArcBest has not said why the pair were let go.