CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1979 Jeep Honcho

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a flashback to the origins of the four-wheel-drive pickup.

Jeep trucks have been in production since 1947, and the first one introduced — the Willys-Overland — was marketed to the “modern” farmer. The Willys-Overland was available in four-wheel drive, a feature that makers like Ford and Chevrolet didn’t offer until nearly a decade later.

In 1962, the Willys-Overland was replaced by the Jeep Gladiator, and in 1971, it became known as the J-Series. The J-Series was produced until 1987 and was Jeep’s longest-running pickup line. Jeep offered three trim packages for the J-10 pickup, including the Honcho, which included bold striping and decals.

See the square headlights? That was an updated feature for the 1979 model. Also mounted on the front of this truck was a Warn Zeon 12-volt electric winch that has a pull capacity of 12,000 pounds. That’s about the weight of an adult elephant.

This Jeep Honcho has a top speed of more than 70 mph.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].