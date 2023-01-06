J.B. Hunt recognized for donations to fight cancer with induction into Anderson Assembly

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has been inducted into the Anderson Assembly at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, a society created to recognize philanthropic donors who have made a lifetime commitment to supporting the mission of MD Anderson.

“MD Anderson is an organization that is dear to J.B. Hunt as many of our employees utilize their expertise and resources,” Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt, said. “We are proud to extend our support to MD Anderson as its experts pioneer innovative cancer care and research to improve the health and quality of life for people across the world.”

J.B. Hunt created The J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Cancer Prevention and Control Endowment with a $1 million gift to MD Anderson to support the launch of The Joint Center on Geospatial Analysis and Health led by MD Anderson’s Cancer Prevention and Control Platform in partnership with UTHealth Houston School of Public Health.

The overall goal of the endowment is to advance MD Anderson’s reach and impact, nationally, by accelerating the development and dissemination of evidence-based strategies, community services, policy interventions and knowledge to reduce the cancer incidence and mortality.

With J.B. Hunt’s philanthropic support, MD Anderson will be able to use data to better aid medically-underserved communities, ultimately expanding support across the U.S.

“J.B. Hunt’s leadership directly enabled a novel vision to help communities access expert analyses at the intersection of place and health,” Michael T. Walsh, Jr., executive director of the Cancer Prevention and Control Platform, said. “This work, built as a global public good, will ensure that communities can easily use the data necessary to prioritize evidence-based actions and to strengthen the systems underlying the achievement of good health.”

As part of its induction into the Anderson Assembly, J.B. Hunt will be featured in MD Anderson’s Faces of Philanthropy Exhibit — an onsite museum showcase for donor stories and how philanthropy has impacted the organization.