Wreaths Across American chooses ‘Serve and Succeed’ as 2023 theme

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America has chosen “Serve and Succeed” for its 2023 theme.

The inspiration the theme is rooted 2022’s theme, “Find a Way to Serve,” and the need to continue to stress the importance of service and the positive ways it can impact lives, according to a news release.

Wreaths Across America plans to focus on veterans and military families who have found success through their own service, while also highlighting local volunteers across the country and the success that comes from serving their communities. The organization will continue its commitment to supporting and bringing attention to the needs of our veteran community while also showcasing the continued contributions of those who serve.

“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success,” Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, said. “We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country.”

In 2022, more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,702 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud. Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16. The event is free event and open to all.

For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for an American hero, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

To follow stories throughout the year from across the country focused on this theme, please use the hashtag #ServeAndSucceed.