TheTrucker.com
Business

Firestone Industrial Products Company rebrands as Firestone Airide

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Business   >   Firestone Industrial Products Company rebrands as Firestone Airide
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Firestone Industrial Products Company rebrands as Firestone Airide
Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC announced Thursday its new brand identity, Firestone Airide. (Courtesy: Firestone Airide)

NASHVILLE. ― Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC has a new brand identity: Firestone Airide.

Several rebranding options were developed and considered as the successor of Industrial Products, a news release stated.

Airide was the first air spring product in the marketplace, patented in 1938.

“Bridgestone continues to accelerate its journey toward a sustainable solutions company, and Firestone Airide plays a critical role as an enabler of new mobility. We are excited to launch our rebrand, not only as a fitting evolution of our company, but as a testament to the legacy and value of the Airide name,” Justin Monaghan, president of Firestone Airide, said.

 

WeatherRoute B Test
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE