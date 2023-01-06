Firestone Industrial Products Company rebrands as Firestone Airide

NASHVILLE. ― Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC has a new brand identity: Firestone Airide.
Several rebranding options were developed and considered as the successor of Industrial Products, a news release stated.
Airide was the first air spring product in the marketplace, patented in 1938.
“Bridgestone continues to accelerate its journey toward a sustainable solutions company, and Firestone Airide plays a critical role as an enabler of new mobility. We are excited to launch our rebrand, not only as a fitting evolution of our company, but as a testament to the legacy and value of the Airide name,” Justin Monaghan, president of Firestone Airide, said.
