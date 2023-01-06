Women In Trucking launches 2023 WIT Index Survey

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking (WIT) Association is asking transportation companies to complete a survey that collects data on gender diversity in the industry.

The data will be used to develop this year’s version of the WIT Index, which is the official industry barometer to regularly benchmark and measure the percentage of women who are professional drivers, in corporate positions and serve in leadership roles, according to a WIT news release.

WIT is requesting for-hire trucking companies, private fleets, transportation intermediaries, railroads, ocean carriers, equipment manufacturers and technology companies to report the percentage of women in various roles of their workforce include.

“Monitoring gender diversity in a male-populated industry like transportation is critical so that statistically valid data can be used to evaluate progress made in this area,” the news release noted.

Data reported will be kept confidential and data will be reported only as aggregate totals of respondents. Individuals completing the survey must be an authorized respondent from the company. Interested participants can report their data via the live survey through April 21 at womenintrucking.org/index.

Participating companies in the survey will receive an executive summary of the 2023 WIT Index at no cost.

“Since 2007, when the Women In Trucking Association was formed, the percentages of women in the industry have been rising significantly,” Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT, said. “In order to track these advancements, we created the WIT index to annually monitor the increase in female drivers, technicians, safety directors, managers, and even directors. Your participation in this important survey will help us accurately track these efforts and provide benchmarking opportunities for everyone working toward a more gender diverse workforce.”

Last year, the 2022 WIT Index found that the percentage of professional drivers who are female increased to 13.7%, an uptick of more than 3% since 2019. Additionally, the report found that women make up 33.8% of C-suite executives in transportation companies, 40.5% of safety professionals, and 74.9% of human resources and talent management roles.