J.B. Hunt secures a spot on the TIME 2024 World’s Best Companies list

LOWELL, Ar. – J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Best Companies 2024, a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe.

“We are honored to be recognized among TIME World’s Best Companies,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. It reaffirms our efforts to foster a people-first culture and prioritize long-term business growth. All of this is made possible by the commitment of our people and their efforts each and every day to deliver value for our customers through operational excellence.”

According to a company media release, the recognition is presented by TIME and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Companies on the list were identified based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction : The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees.

The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees. Revenue Growth : Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered.

Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG) : Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

The full winners list can be viewed on TIME.com.