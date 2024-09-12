TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Hunter Engineering wins 2024 MOTOR top 20 award

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   Hunter Engineering wins 2024 MOTOR top 20 award
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Hunter Engineering wins 2024 MOTOR top 20 award
Hunter Engineering has received a MOTOR Top 20 award making it the fourth time the company has been honored. (Photo courtesy of Hunter)

ST. LOUIS, Mo.—Hunter Engineering has received a 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Award for the HawkEye XL Commercial Aligner.

“Hunter is honored to be recognized in our industry, and we thank the MOTOR panel for the opportunity,” said Alan Hagerty, Hunter alignment product manager. “HawkEye XL is truly a top-notch investment, and we’re thrilled by the productivity and efficiency it provides our customers every day.”

According to a company press release, the annual awards recognize the most significant advancements in the automotive industry. The 2024 competition saw a record number of entries across diverse categories, including tools, equipment, software solutions, training platforms and events. Hunter has been named a winner five times in the past four contests by a panel of industry experts.

The release noted that the HawkEye XL is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for a wide range of commercial vehicles, providing highly accurate measurements in four minutes or less. The key component is visionary new camera technology with extra-long range and extra-large targets, expanded from the HawkEye Elite aligner.

“For more than three decades, MOTOR has honored the innovations that make a real impact in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Nosek, MOTOR president. “The products and solutions recognized this year demonstrate the ongoing commitment to progress and excellence in the industry. MOTOR congratulates this year’s Top 20 winners and applauds their contributions to advancing automotive.”

The 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Awards will be presented at AAPEX in Las Vegas in November.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE