Jim Walenczak named Kenworth GM, PACCAR vice president

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Jim Walenczak has been named general manager of Kenworth Truck Co. and PACCAR vice president, according to a Jan. 2 statement issued by the company.

Before his current position, Walenczak served two years as Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. Walenczak has been with PACCAR for 13 years and has held positions of increasing responsibility including fleet, region and general sales manager positions at Kenworth and assistant general manager-operations at PACCAR Parts.

“This is a dynamic and exciting time in the transportation industry, and I am honored to step into this new role at Kenworth at a time when we are building on our core values of quality, innovation and technology to create the transportation solutions our customers need and want,” said Walenczak. “I am excited to continue working with the World’s Best customers, employees and dealers as Kenworth’s general manager.”

Walenczak holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Washington. He attended the Stanford Executive Program in 2023. Walenczak is based at the Kenworth Truck Co. headquarters in Kirkland, Washington.