Joey Palmer, Duncan Wright to head World Group as co-CEOs

CLEVELAND — Joey Palmer and Duncan Wright have been appointed as co-CEOs of World Group, a network of transportation and logistics companies that includes World Shipping Inc., ContainerPort Group (CPG), UWL Inc. and World Distribution Services (WDS).

Palmer and Wright replace former CEO Fred Hunger, who has stepped into the role of executive chairman for the company. Palmer will continue to serve as president of CPG, and Wright as president of UWL and WDS.

Fred Hunger, son of Jack E. Hunger, founder of World Shipping, Inc., has been pivotal in the company’s growth and strategic expansion through the years, according to a company statement.

“Stepping into the executive chairman role, I am ready and excited to see Joey and Duncan take the lead,” he said. “It is certainly unique — the co-CEO setup — but we have done our homework. Turns out, it is not as rare as you would think, and it works.

“Joey and Duncan are a great match; they complement each other’s strengths,” he continued. “It is the right move for our future, setting us up for greater success across our portfolio of brands.”

Founded in 1960, World Group serves shippers and receivers of international cargo in a variety of segments, including freight forwarding, ocean freight, trucking, rail operations, warehousing and distribution, bulk liquid international logistics and customs clearance.

ContainerPort Group serves all ports and rail terminals across the U.S. According to the company statement, under Palmer’s leadership CPG has risen to the status of a Top 10 drayage carrier and has been recognized on industry-leading top carrier lists nationwide.

“In my tenure at CPG, we have become a household name in ocean container drayage,” Palmer said. “As we step into leadership roles within our parent company, World Group, Duncan and I are committed to keeping our focus on our brands’ strengths — CPG’s expertise in trucking, WDS’s warehousing and distribution capabilities, and UWL’s NVOCC (non-vessel operating common carrier) and freight forwarding excellence Our next step is about elevating the opportunities we deliver to our clients while maintaining the unique identity and value each brand contributes.”

UWL is one of the fastest-growing U.S.-owned NVOCCs and is known for its award-winning Sun Chief Express Service. Under Wright’s leadership, UWL developed a guaranteed ocean service boasting the fastest transit times from Vietnam to the West Coast of the U.S., the statement noted.

In his capacity at World Distribution Services, Wright oversees a Top-100 3PL known for delivering customized port-centric logistics solutions, including warehousing and distribution in key markets. Under his leadership, the organization has grown its footprint in Savannah, New York and the Pacific Northwest.

“The opportunity to lead World Group into its next chapter alongside Joey is not only a privilege but an exciting challenge,” Wright said. “The decision to have co-CEOs reflects a strategic move to provide consistent leadership across World Group’s portfolio without merging our brands into a single entity.

“No one knows our people, products and customers’ needs better than Joey and me, and we look forward to harnessing our combined leadership strengths to ensure our brands continue as market leaders within their respective part of the supply chain,” he continued. “Together, we aim to elevate our global service reach and position our clients and our teams for improved opportunities and growth.”