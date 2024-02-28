Big rig filled with Kourtney Kardashian’s vitamins stolen

LOS ANGELES — A semi-truck filled with Kourtney Kardashian-branded Lemme vitamins was recently stolen in Los Angeles.
According to a report on TMZ.com, the truck was stationed at a San Fernando Valley facility that Kardhasian and her company use to ship out the products when it was taken.
According to Kardashian’s company, the value of the stolen products is $4 million. The TMZ report didn’t say what day the robbery occurred, only that it happened the weekend of Feb. 24-25.
TMZ reports that the thieves were able to access the rig by using false paperwork and identification. A ransom note was then digitally sent, demanding payment to get the vitamins back to the warehouse.
“Our team is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the theft,” a Lemme representative said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are implementing contingency plans to minimize any impact to our customers and retail partners.”
