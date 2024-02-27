Knight-Swift CEO Jackson steps down, Miller takes reins as CEO, Hess as CFO

PHOENIX — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. CEO David Jackson has stepped down, according to a Feb. 27 statement released by the company. In addition to sitting on the company’s board of directors, Jackson served as company president for 13 years and was CEO for nine years.

“We are grateful for Dave’s service as CEO over the past nine years, a period that has been transformational for the company and rewarding for our stockholders,” said Kevin P. Knight, executive chairman. “Dave will always be part of the Knight-Swift family, and we wish him all the best.”

Jackson is replaced as CEO by Adam Miller, who formerly served as CFO and president of Swift Transportation. Andrew Hess is stepping into Miller’s former role as CFO; Hess was previously senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions and senior vice president of finance for Swift Transportation.

“After nearly 24 years at Knight-Swift, it is time for a change and for the next generation to take the baton,” Jackson said. “Adam and Andrew are ready, the timing is right, the company is well positioned and they have my full support. I look forward to my next chapter and to continuing to make a difference in the community.”

Knight congratulated Miller and Hess on their new roles, expressing confidence in the company’s future.

“Adam’s broad strategic, financial and operating experience during his 22-year career at Knight-Swift has him well-prepared and ready to lead as CEO,” Knight said. “During his tenure, he played leading roles in establishing Knight Refrigerated as a major player in its market, integrating Swift after the merger and improving its operations, service and profitability, while overseeing our capital structure and financial performance as CFO.

“This experience, combined with Adam’s humble yet confident personality and inclusive leadership style, make him widely respected inside and outside of our organization,” Knight continued.

“We are also fortunate to have Andrew ready to step in as CFO. Andrew has been with Knight-Swift for five years and led our M&A activities over the last three years,” Knight added.

“Andrew understands our enterprise, and his recent role as Swift’s senior vice president of finance has given him a deep dive into the revenue and cost drivers of our business,” he said. “We are excited about the future under our new leadership.”

Miller said he is excited about the future of Knight-Swift.

“Across our entire enterprise, I believe we have the best team of driving and non-driving associates in the business, great customers and all the resources we need to continue as an industry leader,” he said.

“Together with Andrew and the rest of the team, we will be intently focused on expanding our LTL footprint, improving consolidated margins and generating free cash flow and stockholder returns,” he continued.

Phoenix-based Knight-Swift provides full truckload, LTL, intermodal and logistics services throughout North America.