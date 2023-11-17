Kriete Truck Centers’ social media series back for season 2

MILWAUKEE — Kriete Truck Centers has announced the return of its social media video series, “Forward With Kriete,” with the trailer for season two to be released at the end of November.

According to a news release from Kriete, the new season will be “like season one,” and “the four episodes (will) celebrate individual customers and the essential role trucking plays in society.”

The season two premiere, which will spotlight Veriha Trucking, will be released on Nov. 21 on all of Kriete’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn social media platforms.

The three additional episodes of the season will spotlight Jones Logistics, Logical and Packing Logistics and Putzmeister America, respectively.

“The response to ‘Forward with Kriete,’ both from customers and the market in general, has been super positive,” said John Walsh, Kriete executive vice president of marketing. “Not only does the series spotlight the great work being done by so many in trucking, it also reinforces the customer-first commitment that’s at the heart of our culture here at Kriete.”