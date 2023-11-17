TheTrucker.com
Kriete Truck Centers’ social media series back for season 2

By Erica N. Guy -
Kriete Truck Centers has announced its social media video series will return at the end of November. (Courtesy: Kriete)

MILWAUKEE — Kriete Truck Centers has announced the return of its social media video series, “Forward With Kriete,” with the trailer for season two to be released at the end of November.

According to a news release from Kriete, the new season will be “like season one,” and “the four episodes (will) celebrate individual customers and the essential role trucking plays in society.”

The season two premiere, which will spotlight Veriha Trucking, will be released on Nov. 21 on all of Kriete’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn social media platforms.

The three additional episodes of the season will spotlight Jones Logistics, Logical and Packing Logistics and Putzmeister America, respectively.

“The response to ‘Forward with Kriete,’ both from customers and the market in general, has been super positive,” said John Walsh, Kriete executive vice president of marketing. “Not only does the series spotlight the great work being done by so many in trucking, it also reinforces the customer-first commitment that’s at the heart of our culture here at Kriete.”

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

