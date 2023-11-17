Mack’s UAW workers end strike after five-year deal reached

WASHINGTON — Nearly 4,000 union workers at Mack Trucks have agreed to a new five-year contract, ending a month-long strike, according to the United Auto Workers (UAW).

The workers went on strike Monday, Oct. 9, after voting down a tentative five-year contract agreement that negotiators had reached with the company.

Mack Trucks said that under the new contract, the average wage increase over five years would be 36%, with an average immediate raise for all covered employees of nearly 15%.

Workers who don’t receive top pay will see a 55% pay raise over the next five years. This represents about half of Mack’s total workforce, officials said. These workers will see an immediate wage increase of more than 20%.

“After 39 days on strike, UAW members at Mack Trucks have voted by 93% to ratify their new contract with significant local improvements,” the union said in a post on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

This new contract covers Mack workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

“The new agreement guarantees significant wage growth and delivers excellent benefits for our employees and their families,” Mack President Stephen Roy said in a statement. “At the same time, it will safeguard our competitiveness and allow us to continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products.”