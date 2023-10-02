Load posts show rebound to close out September, according to DAT One

BEAVERTON, Ore. — After a 10% decline the previous week, load posts rebounded to close out Q3 during the week of Sept. 24-30, according to DAT One.

The number of loads posted to the DAT One network increased by 9.9% to 1.37 million last week, a news release stated.

That’s 39% lower year-over-year and 17% lower than the same week in 2019.

The four-week average is 1.32 million.

Total load numbers

Van loads: 721,374, up 13.9% compared to the previous week but down 31% year-over-year.

Reefer loads: 257,629, up 3.8% week-over-week but 53% lower year-over-year.

Flatbed loads: 395,908, up 7.1 week-over-week but 41% lower year-over-year.

Truck posts fell by 8.3% week over week

The total number of trucks posted to DAT One fell 8.3% to 358,066 last week.

That’s down 17% year-over-year. The four-week average is 363,325.

Total equipment numbers

Van equipment: 253,234, down 7.3% compared to the previous week and down 19% year-over-year.

Reefer equipment: 73,816, down 11.6% week-over-week and 14% lower year-over-year.

Flatbed equipment: 49,016, down 7.9% and down 9% year-over-year.

Load-to-truck ratios bounced back, reversing trends

Vans: 3.1 loads per truck, up from 2.5 the previous week. The four-week average is 2.9.

Reefers: 3.5 loads per truck, up from 3.0 the previous week. The four-week average is 3.6.

Flatbeds: 8.1 loads per truck, up from 6.9 the previous week. The four-week average is 7.2.

DAT benchmark spot line-haul rates hold firm

National benchmark per-mile line-haul van rates were largely stagnant last week.

Van rate: $1.57 net fuel, up 1 cent. Broker-to-carrier rate (including fuel): $2.13 per mile.

Reefer rate: $1.88 net fuel, down 2 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.49 per mile.

Flatbed rate: $1.88 net fuel, up 3 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.54 per mile.