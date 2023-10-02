TheTrucker.com
Load posts show rebound to close out September, according to DAT One

By The Trucker News Staff
Load posts show rebound to close out September, according to DAT One
National benchmark per-mile line-haul van rates were largely stagnant last week.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — After a 10% decline the previous week, load posts rebounded to close out Q3 during the week of Sept. 24-30, according to DAT One.

The number of loads posted to the DAT One network increased by 9.9% to 1.37 million last week, a news release stated.

That’s 39% lower year-over-year and 17% lower than the same week in 2019.

The four-week average is 1.32 million.

Total load numbers

  • Van loads: 721,374, up 13.9% compared to the previous week but down 31% year-over-year.
  • Reefer loads: 257,629, up 3.8% week-over-week but 53% lower year-over-year.
  • Flatbed loads: 395,908, up 7.1 week-over-week but 41% lower year-over-year.

Truck posts fell by 8.3% week over week

The total number of trucks posted to DAT One fell 8.3% to 358,066 last week.

That’s down 17% year-over-year. The four-week average is 363,325.

Total equipment numbers

  • Van equipment: 253,234, down 7.3% compared to the previous week and down 19% year-over-year.
  • Reefer equipment: 73,816, down 11.6% week-over-week and 14% lower year-over-year.
  • Flatbed equipment: 49,016, down 7.9% and down 9% year-over-year.

Load-to-truck ratios bounced back, reversing trends

  • Vans: 3.1 loads per truck, up from 2.5 the previous week. The four-week average is 2.9.
  • Reefers: 3.5 loads per truck, up from 3.0 the previous week. The four-week average is 3.6.
  • Flatbeds: 8.1 loads per truck, up from 6.9 the previous week. The four-week average is 7.2.

DAT benchmark spot line-haul rates hold firm

National benchmark per-mile line-haul van rates were largely stagnant last week.

  • Van rate: $1.57 net fuel, up 1 cent. Broker-to-carrier rate (including fuel): $2.13 per mile.
  • Reefer rate: $1.88 net fuel, down 2 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.49 per mile.
  • Flatbed rate: $1.88 net fuel, up 3 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.54 per mile.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

