Logistics Plus recognizes six LTL carriers for 2024 awards

ERIE, Pa. — Logistics Plus Inc. is recognizing six less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers for superior performance and partnership in 2024.

“This is the ninth year of our annual LTL awards program, and we once again proudly recognize six of our top partners for being the best-of-the-best,” said Scott Frederick, CMO and LTL Carrier Relations for Logistics Plus. “It was another competitive year, but Pitt, Estes, Ward, Dayton, RIST and LET provided the best overall performance across our partnership ratings. Congratulations to all.”

2024 LTL Champions

The 2024 award recipients include:

Pitt Ohio: Diamond Award. It is the first time Pitt Ohio has received top honors and its second year receiving an award.

Estes Express: Titanium Award. Estes is bringing home this award for the 7th consecutive year.

Ward Transport & Logistics: Platinum Award. It is the seventh time in eight years Ward has earned an award.

Dayton Freight: Gold Award. 2024 marks the 9th consecutive win for Dayton.

RIST Transport: Silver Award. RIST has earned an award four consecutive years.

Lake Erie Trucking: Bronze Award. Lake Erie Trucking has earned an award two years in a row.

Logistics Plus

LP manages over a quarter million freight shipments annually. Services are delivered through the Logistics Plus proprietary eShipPlus and MyLogisticsPlus transportation management systems – online TMS platforms with built-in MyFreightTrends business intelligence dashboards. LP also offers shippers truckload, expedited, international freight forwarding, claims management, freight audit & payment, business intelligence and other supply chain solutions

Logistics Plus works with over 50 carriers to deliver LTL services in this concentrated transportation segment. The 2024 annual LTL carrier awards are based on an assessment of the following performance criteria:

Share of business volume and freight spend

Service, claims, and billing performance

Price competitiveness, speed, and coverage

Customer service and account representation

Partnership characteristics and ease of doing business