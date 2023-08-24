Love’s adds 151 truck parking spaces with new locations in Colorado, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Cañon City, Colorado, and Cotulla, Texas, with new locations that opened on Aug. 24.

The facility in Cañon City, located off Four Mile Parkway and U.S. Highway 50, adds 80 jobs and 54 truck parking spaces to Fremont County, according to a news release,

The location in Cotulla, located off Interstate 35 at exit 65, adds 75 jobs and 97 truck parking spaces to La Salle County, Love’s announced.

“We’re excited not only to open two new Travel Stops, expanding our Highway Hospitality in Colorado and Texas …,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The Travel Stops offer the same clean spaces and friendly faces customers have come to expect from Love’s….”

The Travel Stops are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies.

The locations also include:

Cañon City, Colorado

More than 13,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening Aug. 28).

54 truck parking spaces.

70 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces on site, 125 hookups at the RV Stop nearby.

Six diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Cotulla, Texas

More than 19,500 square feet.

Arby’s (opening Aug. 28).

97 truck parking spaces.

70 car parking spaces.

Two RV hookups.

Nine diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco (opening Sept. 6).

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 each to the Canon City Police Department and Cotulla High School.