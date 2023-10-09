TheTrucker.com
Business

Love’s rebrands EZ GO location in Belle Plaine, Kansas

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Business   >   Love’s rebrands EZ GO location in Belle Plaine, Kansas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Love’s rebrands EZ GO location in Belle Plaine, Kansas
Love's workers at the Belle Plaine Service Area location south of Wichita Kan., pose for a photo with the store's new Love's sign. (Courtesy: Love's)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Travelers and professional drivers on the Kansas Turnpike have a new Love’s Travel Stop location to utilize at the Belle Plaine Service Area south of Wichita.

The rebranded EZ GO location offers Love’s snacks, discounts on food and fuel through the Love’s Connect app and a team dedicated to getting customers back on the road quickly, according to a news release.

The Love’s Travel Stop in Belle Plaine is the third former EZ GO location on the Kansas Turnpike to be rebranded, following stores at the Towanda and Lawrence service areas, and all EZ GO turnpike locations in Oklahoma. Love’s will rebrand the remaining two EZ GO turnpike stops in Kansas this month, weather permitting.

In April, Love’s acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company. The acquisition included six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas Turnpike. The turnpike locations are the first ever for Love’s.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE