Love’s rebrands EZ GO location in Belle Plaine, Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Travelers and professional drivers on the Kansas Turnpike have a new Love’s Travel Stop location to utilize at the Belle Plaine Service Area south of Wichita.

The rebranded EZ GO location offers Love’s snacks, discounts on food and fuel through the Love’s Connect app and a team dedicated to getting customers back on the road quickly, according to a news release.

The Love’s Travel Stop in Belle Plaine is the third former EZ GO location on the Kansas Turnpike to be rebranded, following stores at the Towanda and Lawrence service areas, and all EZ GO turnpike locations in Oklahoma. Love’s will rebrand the remaining two EZ GO turnpike stops in Kansas this month, weather permitting.

In April, Love’s acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company. The acquisition included six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas Turnpike. The turnpike locations are the first ever for Love’s.